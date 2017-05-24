Trump’s draconian budget could decimate vital programs of vulnerable

DC Report

By Douglas M. Bloomfield

While Donald Trump was dancing and swinging swords with his fellow billionaires in Saudi Arabia, his budget director and minions were back in Washington slashing the social safety net of millions of poor, elderly, disabled, hungry and disadvantaged Americans.

It is no coincidence that his draconian budget was released while Trump was gobbling up the headlines on his first foreign trip, where he would be hobnobbing with kings and princes, presidents and prime ministers and a pope. There was a lot to run away from in that budget!

Trump is a former Democrat who ran as a populist and is governing like a tea party conservative. Many of the victims of his budget will be his election base in the rural south, the belt and among veterans.

DOA?

Money that would have gone for food stamps, Meals on Wheels and school lunch programs, or for medical and scientific research or education, for environmental protection and farm subsidies, for student federal aid and to caring for veterans, will be going to build Trump’s cockamamie wall if he gets his way.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney called it a “taxpayer first” budget that puts money back in the pockets of taxpayers, which sounds good until you look at where he is taking it from. A more accurate description would be a Reverse Robin Hood budget that takes money from the poor, the middle classes, the neediest in society and uses it to cut the taxes of the Trump family and their mega-wealthy friends.

If there is any good news it is that this budget is so cruel and unrealistic that many Republicans are already declaring it Dead On Arrival.

Mulvaney Pleased

Mulvaney is a former tea party congressman from South Carolina and co-founder of the alt-right Freedom Caucus. A small government advocate, he wants to slash the safety net by starting the Treasury and strangling the federal government. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), head of the Freedom Caucus, called it “the most conservative budget we had under Republican or Democratic administrations in decades.”

Trump promised during the campaign that Social Security and Medicare would not be touched, but they are. Social Security Disability Income will get deep cuts under this budget. Mulvaney has long advocated deep cuts, overhauling and privatizing parts or all of both Social Security and Medicare. President George W. Bush tried to push privatization in 2005 but ran into stiff bipartisan opposition and dropped it.

What Trump has done is cut $800 billion over the next 10 years from Medicaid, the state-federal program that provides health care to low income Americans. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that 120 million Americans will lose their coverage as a result. Nearly half of all Medicaid beneficiaries, 46 percent, are children.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Medicaid helps one in 10 veterans, about 1.75 million Americans.

False Assumptions?

The proposed budget would want cut another $192 billion from nutritional assistance, $72 billion from disability benefits and $272 billion from welfare programs.

One reason it was released while the president was out of the country is that it is a complex document that Trump probably doesn’t understand and certainly can’t discuss in detail if asked at a press conference or meeting with Members of Congress. It is based on some delusionally false assumptions, most notably that massive tax cuts for the wealthiest would spur unprecedented growth and thus bring in billions in new revenue.

The State Department comes in for cuts so deep that Trump’s secretary of defense warned against it last year when he was head of U.S. Central Command. Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis told Congress, “If you don’t fully fund the State Department, then I need to buy more ammunition.” A similar message was sent to the White House by hundreds of business leaders and retired former ranking military officers.

Grants May Change To Loans

Foreign aid is barely one percent of the federal budget and shrinking fast under Trump’s plan. Israel and Egypt are expected to be protected against cuts, at least initially; the two comprise more than half of all U.S. foreign security assistance globally.

This budget calls for switching military aid from grants to loans. It is that practice that put Israel and many other allies deep in debt until it was reversed by the Reagan administration in the 1980s. Israel was using much of its foreign aid to service old debts incurred in prior wars, hobbling its ability to prepare for future contingencies. We don’t do our friends any favors or help them defend themselves by driving them deeper into debt and destabilizing their economies.

Moreover, nearly all foreign military assistance is spent right here in the United States, which creates jobs here and protects friends abroad.

Rep Hal Rogers (R-KY) called much of the Trump budget “draconian, careless and counterproductive,” and predicted the foreign aid cuts “will not stand,” according to CNN. “We can’t afford to dismantle” our diplomatic programs.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) called Trump’s budget “a collection of broken promises to the American people” that “would leave Americans poorer, sicker, less educated, and less able to achieve a decent standard of living.”

Trump’s election message to poor and black voters last year was “What have you got to lose?” Millions are about to find out as he swings the budget sword.