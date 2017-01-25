UAlbany Prof. Martha Rozett to lead book discussion at B’nai Sholom Shabbat series

ALBANY–B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation continues its “Synagogue Scholars” series with a book discussion by University at Albany Prof. Martha Rozett of The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks.

Rozett will lead the conversation immediately following the congregation’s Friday, Jan. 27, Shabbat service. The service and program, open to all, begin at 8 p.m. B’nai Sholom is located at 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

The Secret Chord is a novel about the life of King David, written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of People of the Book and March.Brooks brings King David to life tracing the arc of his journey from obscurity to fame, from shepherd to soldier, from hero to traitor, from beloved king to murderous despot and into his remorseful and diminished dotage, according to Rozett.

Rozett’s most recent work is When People Wrote Letters: A Family Chronicle (The Troy Book Makers, 2011), a story told through family letters and autobiographies about the travels and careers of her mother and great aunt and about a romance threatened by the differences between New England Episcopalians and New York Jews. A Shakespeare scholar, she authored Constructing a World: Shakespeare’s England and the New Historical Fiction, a look at the way historical novelists challenge our assumptions about the past, and Talking Back to Shakespeare, which examined the way Shakespeare’s plays have been appropriated and transformed. Rozett is a professor of English at the University at Albany with an affiliate appointment in Judaic studies. She frequently teaches contemporary historical fiction, including fiction on the history of the Jews, and lectures in the community at Bethlehem Institute for Lifelong Learning and at the Albany Public Library. Rozett earned a doctorate in English from the University of Michigan.

The congregation’s “Synagogue Scholars” series, begun in 2004, the spotlights individuals in the region’s Jewish community who are recognized scholars in their fields. Information about the “Synagogue Scholars” series, may be obtained at www.bnaisholomalbany.org or by contacting the B’nai Sholom office at office@bnaisholom.albany.ny.us, 518-482-5283.