United in remembering; group sponsors film about Righteous Gentiles

“My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes” was recently screened at Proctors GE Theatre. It was co-sponsored by the Jewish-Catholic Dialogue Committee, Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, Jewish Federation of Northeastern NY, and the American Italian Heritage Museum.

Prior to the film, La Rabinessa Liora Kelman of Congregation Beth Israel in Schenectady shared how her family, the Saranos of Milan, were saved in the small Italian village of Mombaroccio during the Holocaust.

