United in remembering; group sponsors film about Righteous Gentiles

“My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes”  was recently screened at Proctors GE Theatre. It was co-sponsored by the Jewish-Catholic Dialogue Committee, Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, Jewish Federation of Northeastern NY, and  the American Italian Heritage Museum.

Prior to the film, La Rabinessa Liora Kelman of Congregation Beth Israel  in Schenectady shared  how her  family, the Saranos of Milan, were saved in the small Italian village of Mombaroccio during the Holocaust.

In attendance were, Rev. Tom Morrette, co- chairman, Jewish Catholic Dialogue Committee; Liora Kelman, Beth Israel; Alan Schick, co-chairman, Jewish Catholic Dialogue Committee; B.J. Rosenfeld,  Jewish Catholic Dialogue Committee/chairwoman, community relations council, Jewish Federation; Rev. James Kane, advisor, Jewish Catholic Dialogue Committee/director, ecumenical and inter-religious affairs, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany; Rabbi Robert Kasman, advisor Jewish Catholic Dialogue Committee;  Prof./Cav. Philip J. DiNovo, president, American Italian Heritage Museum; Shelly Shapiro, director, community relations, the Jewish Federation  and Holocaust Survivors and Friends Education Center; and Rob Kovach, CEO, the Jewish Federation.

May 10, 2017
