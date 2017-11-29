Our next print edition will be December 7.
Victoria J. Brooks of Union to discuss role of women in Judeo Christian tradition on Dec. 7

Victoria J. Brooks

SCHENECTADY– Victoria J. Brooks of Union College, the director of the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, and a Campus Protestant minister will review the role of women in Jewish and Christian texts as part of the adult education series of Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady.  The Thursday, Dec. 7, program begins at 7 p.m.

According to organizers, the group will explore the stories of several daughters of Eve and their various contributions and interpretations of their roles.  The qualities of select women and understanding their place in religious tradition will be featured.

Arnold Rotenberg, director of Congregational Jewish living, can provide details at 518-374-8173, or e-mail  arotenberg@cgoh.org. No reservations are needed.

