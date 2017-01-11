Volunteer drivers needed to help seniors get around town

Jewish Family Services of Northeastern New York (JFS) reports a need for volunteer drivers to be part of its Project 5, a program designed to help seniors that are no longer driving to go places.

JFS representative Monica Tan explained: Seniors maintaining their independence is crucial for healthy and active aging. A big part of that independence is transportation. They want to go to the grocery store, out to lunch with a friend, participate in a class at the JCC or attend services at a synagogue. For some of the seniors those short trips are the only times that they leave their homes each week. Yet, many seniors who don’t drive consider themselves a burden to others. Often, they won’t ask for help, which leaves them at home and feeling isolated.

Lisa Gally, Project 5 coordinator, said, “The need for rides seems endless. We have 15 drivers. Some days we provide two to three rides and other days there can be requests for 10 rides. Our drivers’ availability varies. Some are only able to provide one or two rides a month while others will drive multiple times a week.”

Gally added, “Many of our drivers are retirees and take extended vacations throughout the year, so we are always in need of drivers.”

Gally at 518-514-2143 will work with volunteers’ schedules to match them with a Jewish senior that needs a ride.