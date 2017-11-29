Workshop on happiness slated at Beth Emeth

ALBANY –Congregation Beth Emeth’s Sisterhood is sponsoring a workshop to help individuals cultivate happiness as part of a wellness series on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the synagogue, 100 Academy Rd., Albany.

Louise Finlayson, a Harvard trained clinical psychologist, will help participants develop a happiness plan. As a transformational coach Finlayson has been inspiring people to make changes to make them happier and healthier for 25 years, according to organizers.

The cost of the workshop is $5 for sisterhood members and $8 for non-members. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Dec. 5, either online at bethemethalbany.org or by completing the form on the website with payment to Congregation Beth Emeth; 100 Academy Rd., Albany 12208.

Jami Eisenberg at jamiandpete@gmail.com can provide workshop details.