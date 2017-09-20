‘Yoo Hoo Mrs. Goldberg’ to be screened on Sept. 24 at Temple Sinai in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS– Saratoga Jewish Community Arts, will present the film, “Yoo Hoo Mrs. Goldberg,” at Temple Sinai, 509 Broadway on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. “Yoo Hoo Mrs. Goldberg,” created by Aviva Kempner, is a documentary film about entertainer Gertrude Berg (born Tillie Edelstein in 1899 in East Harlem of immigrant parents). A panel discussion and dessert will follow the screening.

In 1929 Berg produced, wrote and acted on her own radio program, which was about a Jewish American household. The series transitioned to television in 1949, after its long run on radio. The show was a hit on TV as it had been on radio.

Berg created an image that was both urban and ethnic. Berg considered herself the creator of the situation comedy, the sitcom, but political pressures eventually forced the cancelation of the show in the mid 1950s.

Her creation, throughout its long run, boldly provided a relatively realistic and respectful, if comic, version of Jewish New York immigrant life. Berg’s character Molly is always in an apron and always cooking, yet women in the documentary remember Molly as a feminist figure because she was strong, an “in charge” person. Her character became a voice to express Berg’s opinions on political topics such as the New Deal, public education, Fascism, war and voting rights.

“While history is replete with countless stories of exceptional individuals, some fade away without the recognition they deserve,” said Phyllis Wang, JCA coordinator. “Gertrude Berg was cherished by a generation and then slipped, to a certain extent, into obscurity until rediscovered by Aviva Kempner with her award winning documentary.”

A $5 donation/ admission is requested. Reservations and details may be obtained by calling 518-584-8730, opt. 2.